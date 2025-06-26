Political Shake-Up: Ramaphosa Ousts Key Ally from Leadership

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has unexpectedly dismissed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister, fueling tensions within the coalition government.

The African National Congress leader made this calculated move despite not planning a broader cabinet reshuffle, according to insights from his office released on Thursday.

With coalition dynamics already strained due to differing views on budget and racial inequality measures, the Democratic Alliance's stance on Whitfield's removal remains pending until after the party's executive meeting.

