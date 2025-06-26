Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Ramaphosa Ousts Key Ally from Leadership

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister, a decision that has sent ripples through the coalition government. While no full cabinet reshuffle is intended, this move indicates tensions between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:40 IST
Political Shake-Up: Ramaphosa Ousts Key Ally from Leadership

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has unexpectedly dismissed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister, fueling tensions within the coalition government.

The African National Congress leader made this calculated move despite not planning a broader cabinet reshuffle, according to insights from his office released on Thursday.

With coalition dynamics already strained due to differing views on budget and racial inequality measures, the Democratic Alliance's stance on Whitfield's removal remains pending until after the party's executive meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025