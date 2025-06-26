Political Shake-Up: Ramaphosa Ousts Key Ally from Leadership
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister, a decision that has sent ripples through the coalition government. While no full cabinet reshuffle is intended, this move indicates tensions between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance.
The African National Congress leader made this calculated move despite not planning a broader cabinet reshuffle, according to insights from his office released on Thursday.
With coalition dynamics already strained due to differing views on budget and racial inequality measures, the Democratic Alliance's stance on Whitfield's removal remains pending until after the party's executive meeting.
