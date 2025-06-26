NATO's recent agreement to boost defense spending to 5% of the GDP over the next decade has been described by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as inconsequential to Russia's security. Lavrov, speaking at a press conference, dismissed the move, affirming Russia's transparent defense objectives.

The decision, backed by NATO allies citing Russia as a long-term threat, reflects a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for European allies to enhance their military contributions. This comes amidst apprehensions regarding Russia's intentions post its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite NATO's claims, Russia discredits accusations of aggressive intent towards NATO states, with the Kremlin criticizing the alliance's portrayal of Russia as a threat to justify increased militarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)