NATO's 5% Defense Spending Increase: Lavrov's Stance
NATO plans to raise its defense spending to 5% of GDP, asserting it as a countermeasure to the perceived Russian threat. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims this move won't impact Russia's security. NATO's decision stems from U.S. pressure and European concerns post-Ukraine invasion.
NATO's recent agreement to boost defense spending to 5% of the GDP over the next decade has been described by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as inconsequential to Russia's security. Lavrov, speaking at a press conference, dismissed the move, affirming Russia's transparent defense objectives.
The decision, backed by NATO allies citing Russia as a long-term threat, reflects a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for European allies to enhance their military contributions. This comes amidst apprehensions regarding Russia's intentions post its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Despite NATO's claims, Russia discredits accusations of aggressive intent towards NATO states, with the Kremlin criticizing the alliance's portrayal of Russia as a threat to justify increased militarization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam
Manhunt in Samba: Security Forces on High Alert
India's Social Security Surge: A Decade of Transformation
Congress Challenges PM Modi: Will Debate on Security Policies Follow Delegation Meetings?
Strategic Meeting to Bolster Offshore Security in India