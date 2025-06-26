Left Menu

NATO's 5% Defense Spending Increase: Lavrov's Stance

NATO plans to raise its defense spending to 5% of GDP, asserting it as a countermeasure to the perceived Russian threat. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims this move won't impact Russia's security. NATO's decision stems from U.S. pressure and European concerns post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:34 IST
NATO's 5% Defense Spending Increase: Lavrov's Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO's recent agreement to boost defense spending to 5% of the GDP over the next decade has been described by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as inconsequential to Russia's security. Lavrov, speaking at a press conference, dismissed the move, affirming Russia's transparent defense objectives.

The decision, backed by NATO allies citing Russia as a long-term threat, reflects a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for European allies to enhance their military contributions. This comes amidst apprehensions regarding Russia's intentions post its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite NATO's claims, Russia discredits accusations of aggressive intent towards NATO states, with the Kremlin criticizing the alliance's portrayal of Russia as a threat to justify increased militarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025