Sweden Democrats Distance from Dark Past with Nazi Ties Apology

The Sweden Democrats issued an apology on Thursday for the party's historical associations with Nazism and antisemitism. This move is part of a strategic effort to cultivate a more moderate public image ahead of the national election scheduled for next year.

The party unveiled the findings of a specially commissioned study that uncovered Nazi and antisemitic ideologies prevalent in the party's events and printed material during the 1980s and 1990s. Mattias Karlsson, an influential party member, condemned these historical views and reiterated the party's apology, especially towards Jewish Swedes who may have felt threatened.

The Sweden Democrats, which first entered parliament in 2010, are eyeing future collaboration with Sweden's mainstream political entities, potentially joining a coalition government post-2026 election. The historical analysis conducted by historian Tony Gustafsson detailed the party's evolution from neo-Nazi roots and its eventual separation from such ideologies following current leader Jimmie Akesson's entry in 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)