Left Menu

Sweden Democrats Distance from Dark Past with Nazi Ties Apology

The Sweden Democrats apologized for their past links to Nazism and antisemitism as part of an effort to present a more moderate image ahead of the upcoming national election. A commissioned study revealed Nazi and antisemitic views in the party's past. The party seeks integration with Sweden's mainstream politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:48 IST
Sweden Democrats Distance from Dark Past with Nazi Ties Apology

The Sweden Democrats issued an apology on Thursday for the party's historical associations with Nazism and antisemitism. This move is part of a strategic effort to cultivate a more moderate public image ahead of the national election scheduled for next year.

The party unveiled the findings of a specially commissioned study that uncovered Nazi and antisemitic ideologies prevalent in the party's events and printed material during the 1980s and 1990s. Mattias Karlsson, an influential party member, condemned these historical views and reiterated the party's apology, especially towards Jewish Swedes who may have felt threatened.

The Sweden Democrats, which first entered parliament in 2010, are eyeing future collaboration with Sweden's mainstream political entities, potentially joining a coalition government post-2026 election. The historical analysis conducted by historian Tony Gustafsson detailed the party's evolution from neo-Nazi roots and its eventual separation from such ideologies following current leader Jimmie Akesson's entry in 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025