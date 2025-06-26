MLA Aryadan Shoukath's Stranding Saga: A Forest Adventure

Aryadan Shoukath, a newly elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Congress party, experienced an unexpected adventure on Thursday as he found himself stranded for a prolonged period of three hours in the forested expanse of Vaniyampuzha.

The incident occurred when the engine of the dinghy boat, carrying Shoukath and officials, malfunctioned during their return from accompanying the body of a tribal man killed in a wild elephant attack. The Congress leader is set to take his oath of office shortly in Thiruvananthapuram.

The situation was intensified by heavy rainfall causing the river to swell, complicating any rescue efforts. Eventually, security officials managed to fix the engine, allowing Shoukath and his team to return safely, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)