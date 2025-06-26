Left Menu

MLA Aryadan Shoukath's Stranding Saga: A Forest Adventure

MLA Aryadan Shoukath was stranded for three hours in a forest after the dinghy boat he was on broke down. He was returning from a mission accompanying a tribal man's body. The elected Congress leader is to be sworn in at Kerala Legislative Assembly soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:13 IST
MLA Aryadan Shoukath's Stranding Saga: A Forest Adventure
Aryadan Shoukath
  • Country:
  • India

Aryadan Shoukath, a newly elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Congress party, experienced an unexpected adventure on Thursday as he found himself stranded for a prolonged period of three hours in the forested expanse of Vaniyampuzha.

The incident occurred when the engine of the dinghy boat, carrying Shoukath and officials, malfunctioned during their return from accompanying the body of a tribal man killed in a wild elephant attack. The Congress leader is set to take his oath of office shortly in Thiruvananthapuram.

The situation was intensified by heavy rainfall causing the river to swell, complicating any rescue efforts. Eventually, security officials managed to fix the engine, allowing Shoukath and his team to return safely, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025