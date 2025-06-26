Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Empowering the Backward Classes Through Caste Census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reaffirmed his party's commitment to the empowerment of backward communities, emphasizing the need for a caste census to ensure fair representation. He declared this support during a meeting with Vishwakarma community members, reinforcing the party's dedication to addressing issues of representation and power distribution.

Gandhi highlighted the absence of backward communities in significant sectors, such as bureaucracy, media, and the armed forces. He stressed that the proposed caste census would reveal disparities and guide policymaking, ensuring backward communities receive equitable treatment based on their population figures.

He drew parallels with Congress' historic struggle for independence, emphasizing that true empowerment requires a united, strong voice. Gandhi reiterated that Congress will spearhead change from within the party, nurturing community leaders to spearhead societal change and combat existing injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)