RSS Demands Congress Apology for Emergency Era Actions

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for the Congress to apologise for the Emergency imposed 50 years ago. He questioned the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's preamble and recalled the suppression of freedoms and forced sterilizations during that time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has demanded an apology from the Congress Party for the imposition of the Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years ago.

Speaking at an event, Hosabale also suggested a review of the words 'socialist' and 'secular,' added to the Constitution's preamble by the Congress during the Emergency period.

Recalling the oppressive measures of the Emergency, initiated on June 25, 1975, Hosabale highlighted the imprisonment and torture of thousands, along with the suppression of media and judicial freedom. He also noted the mass forced sterilizations, demanding a public apology for these acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

