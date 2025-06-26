RSS Demands Congress Apology for Emergency Era Actions

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has demanded an apology from the Congress Party for the imposition of the Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years ago.

Speaking at an event, Hosabale also suggested a review of the words 'socialist' and 'secular,' added to the Constitution's preamble by the Congress during the Emergency period.

Recalling the oppressive measures of the Emergency, initiated on June 25, 1975, Hosabale highlighted the imprisonment and torture of thousands, along with the suppression of media and judicial freedom. He also noted the mass forced sterilizations, demanding a public apology for these acts.

