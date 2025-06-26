Sharad Pawar Questions India's Diplomatic Shift on Iran
Sharad Pawar criticizes India's current diplomatic stand on Iran, suggesting a deviation from its traditional balanced position. India historically maintained positive ties with Iran, but Pawar urges clarity from the government on its stance. He also comments on historical political events and coalition plans for local elections.
Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP), raised concerns over India's current diplomatic position on Iran, describing it as a departure from its historically positive stance. Pawar urged the central government to clarify its position, emphasizing the importance of balanced relations which have been upheld by past Indian leadership.
The former agriculture minister acknowledged India's strong ties with Israel, particularly in agriculture, but highlighted the potential for strained relationships when conflicts arise. He reiterated the need for India to maintain its traditional diplomatic balance rather than abandon it.
Addressing other issues, Pawar noted the historical significance of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by Indira Gandhi, remarking that repeatedly bringing it up demonstrates lack of maturity. He also mentioned the possibility of discussions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners for the upcoming local elections.
