Controversy Brews Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Congress has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's (EC) plan to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls, citing potential 'willful exclusion' of voters through misuse of state machinery.

The empowered action group of leaders and experts (EAGLE) within Congress labeled this extensive revision as a 'cure worse than the disease.' The move indicates the EC's acknowledgment that there are issues with India's electoral rolls, according to the group.

Congress highlighted that the EC intends to replace the current electoral rolls entirely, an approach described as problematic by leaders, including Pawan Khera, due to the risk of voter exclusion and bureaucratic obstacles.

