Controversy Brews Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Congress has raised concerns over the Election Commission's decision to revise electoral rolls in Bihar before upcoming polls, arguing it risks excluding voters through misuse of state power. The revision aims to create a new electoral roll for Bihar, discarding the current one, which Congress believes is unnecessary and problematic.

The Congress has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's (EC) plan to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls, citing potential 'willful exclusion' of voters through misuse of state machinery.

The empowered action group of leaders and experts (EAGLE) within Congress labeled this extensive revision as a 'cure worse than the disease.' The move indicates the EC's acknowledgment that there are issues with India's electoral rolls, according to the group.

Congress highlighted that the EC intends to replace the current electoral rolls entirely, an approach described as problematic by leaders, including Pawan Khera, due to the risk of voter exclusion and bureaucratic obstacles.

