Quad in Focus: Strategic Dialogues Ahead of Key Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in strategic dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday, as preparations are underway for a significant Quad meeting in Washington DC next week.

Alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the talks will address pressing issues in the Indo-Pacific region, setting the agenda for the Quad summit in India this November.

In an additional diplomatic effort, Jaishankar also consulted with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, addressing both regional dynamics and bilateral cooperation.