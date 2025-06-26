Bihar Set to Lead with Special Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2025 Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated preparations for Bihar's 2025 assembly elections with a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Thursday, a high-level ECI team met with Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer and other officials to discuss strategies for the SIR, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg.

The meeting involved a detailed power point presentation on ECI guidelines, outlining the tasks ahead. The SIR in Bihar will set a precedent as the first state to implement this focused revision process, which will later expand to other regions. Officials were briefed on form collection, polling station reorganization, and enhancing public awareness via digital platforms and media.

Additionally, the use of the ECINET app was discussed, promoting transparency and efficiency in electoral tasks. Officials emphasized facilitating voter registration within families and minimizing travel distances to polling centers. Volunteers will play a key role in ensuring the SIR proceeds smoothly as Bihar anticipates the upcoming 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)