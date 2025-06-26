Left Menu

Bihar Set to Lead with Special Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2025 Polls

The Election Commission of India is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar in preparation for the 2025 assembly polls. Led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, the initiative includes digital enhancements, polling station reorganization, and prioritizing social groups for improved accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:08 IST
Bihar Set to Lead with Special Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2025 Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated preparations for Bihar's 2025 assembly elections with a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Thursday, a high-level ECI team met with Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer and other officials to discuss strategies for the SIR, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg.

The meeting involved a detailed power point presentation on ECI guidelines, outlining the tasks ahead. The SIR in Bihar will set a precedent as the first state to implement this focused revision process, which will later expand to other regions. Officials were briefed on form collection, polling station reorganization, and enhancing public awareness via digital platforms and media.

Additionally, the use of the ECINET app was discussed, promoting transparency and efficiency in electoral tasks. Officials emphasized facilitating voter registration within families and minimizing travel distances to polling centers. Volunteers will play a key role in ensuring the SIR proceeds smoothly as Bihar anticipates the upcoming 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025