Congress Ramps Up Push for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Amid growing political tensions, the Congress party is set to escalate its campaign for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In a pointed critique of the BJP-led government, Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress General Secretary, lambasted the delay in fulfilling promises made to the Union Territory.

During a press conference, Hussain highlighted the absence of Jammu and Kashmir's representation in the Rajya Sabha and called for immediate action to address this situation. Stressing the importance of grassroots engagement, he urged party cadres to intensify their efforts and prepare for the anticipated local elections.

Hussain, in his address to the party's extended executive, emphasized strengthening the organization's presence at the grassroots level. The Congress leader outlined plans for extensive tours across districts to mobilize support and energize the party's base ahead of potentially pivotal Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections.

