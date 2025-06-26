Left Menu

Congress Ramps Up Push for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

The Congress party plans to increase efforts to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing the BJP-led central government for delays. Syed Naseer Hussain emphasizes grassroots strengthening ahead of elections, urging continued efforts for representation and readiness for overdue local polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing political tensions, the Congress party is set to escalate its campaign for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In a pointed critique of the BJP-led government, Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress General Secretary, lambasted the delay in fulfilling promises made to the Union Territory.

During a press conference, Hussain highlighted the absence of Jammu and Kashmir's representation in the Rajya Sabha and called for immediate action to address this situation. Stressing the importance of grassroots engagement, he urged party cadres to intensify their efforts and prepare for the anticipated local elections.

Hussain, in his address to the party's extended executive, emphasized strengthening the organization's presence at the grassroots level. The Congress leader outlined plans for extensive tours across districts to mobilize support and energize the party's base ahead of potentially pivotal Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

