Justice Department to Probe University of California Diversity Hiring

The U.S. Justice Department has announced an investigation into the University of California's hiring practices, scrutinizing whether efforts to enhance faculty diversity violate anti-discrimination laws.

This inquiry, revealed Thursday, aligns with a series of investigations by the Trump administration against higher education institutions.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division suggests that the university system might be measuring new hires by race and sex, potentially indicating a pattern of discrimination under the Civil Rights Act's Title VII.

