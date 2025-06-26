Political Battle Over Dravidian Legacy Heats Up

In a fiery political exchange, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the DMK's authority to invoke Dravidian figure C N Annadurai's name. The former chief minister accused Stalin of politicizing government functions, alleging that the DMK has strayed from its founder's principles.

Palaniswami charged that under Chief Minister Stalin's leadership, the DMK has done little for the populace, transforming into what he described as a 'family camp' devoid of Annadurai's ideology. He emphasized AIADMK's commitment to Annadurai, stating the party won't abandon his vision.

The AIADMK leader pointed to the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as an opportunity to restore 'peace, prosperity, growth, and state rights' allegedly lost under DMK rule. Stalin, referencing historical Dravidian leaders, accused AIADMK and BJP of undermining their legacies, urging vigilance against threats to Tamil Nadu's political landscape.