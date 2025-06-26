Left Menu

Political Battle Over Dravidian Legacy Heats Up

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized CM MK Stalin and DMK, questioning their claims on Dravidian leader C N Annadurai. Palaniswami accused DMK of betraying Annadurai’s ideals. The clash highlights ongoing political tension between AIADMK and DMK, promising intensified conflict leading to upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:02 IST
Political Battle Over Dravidian Legacy Heats Up
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political exchange, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the DMK's authority to invoke Dravidian figure C N Annadurai's name. The former chief minister accused Stalin of politicizing government functions, alleging that the DMK has strayed from its founder's principles.

Palaniswami charged that under Chief Minister Stalin's leadership, the DMK has done little for the populace, transforming into what he described as a 'family camp' devoid of Annadurai's ideology. He emphasized AIADMK's commitment to Annadurai, stating the party won't abandon his vision.

The AIADMK leader pointed to the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as an opportunity to restore 'peace, prosperity, growth, and state rights' allegedly lost under DMK rule. Stalin, referencing historical Dravidian leaders, accused AIADMK and BJP of undermining their legacies, urging vigilance against threats to Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025