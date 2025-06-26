Left Menu

UN Charter at a Crossroads: Global Challenges Intensify

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the UN Charter is under severe threat on its 80th anniversary. Despite its foundational role in global governance, countries often violate the Charter, leading to conflicts like those involving Russia, Israel, and Iran. Concerns about the UN's effectiveness persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter's signing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted its unprecedented challenges, emphasizing that it should not be selectively adhered to in international relations.

The UN Charter, a critical document for promoting peace and equality, is often ignored, leading to ongoing conflicts like those involving Russia, Israel, and Iran, who accuse each other of breaches and justify actions as self-defense under its terms.

Senior U.S. diplomat McCoy Pitt criticized the UN for losing sight of its mission despite its achievements, urging a return to the Charter's foundational principles to address global conflicts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

