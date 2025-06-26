On the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter's signing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted its unprecedented challenges, emphasizing that it should not be selectively adhered to in international relations.

The UN Charter, a critical document for promoting peace and equality, is often ignored, leading to ongoing conflicts like those involving Russia, Israel, and Iran, who accuse each other of breaches and justify actions as self-defense under its terms.

Senior U.S. diplomat McCoy Pitt criticized the UN for losing sight of its mission despite its achievements, urging a return to the Charter's foundational principles to address global conflicts effectively.

