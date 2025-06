EU Rallies Behind Ukraine Amidst Sanction Stalemate

European Union leaders called for enhanced support to meet Ukraine's military needs during a summit in Brussels. They backed Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership, but progress stalled on imposing new sanctions against Russia.

The summit highlighted the need for more air defense and large-caliber ammunition to aid Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression. Despite Ukraine's advantageous defense capabilities, challenges in sanctioning Russia's 'shadow fleet' remain. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated via videolink.

Hungary's continued objections impact EU unity on Ukraine's EU membership bid and Russia's sanctions. Simultaneously, EU leaders expressed grave concerns over humanitarian issues in Gaza, highlighting internal divisions over responding to Israel's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)