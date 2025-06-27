U.S. Funding Cuts Threaten Global War Crimes Accountability Efforts

The White House is proposing to cut U.S. funding for nearly two dozen global programs focused on war crimes accountability, including efforts in Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine. The recommendations, revealed through internal documents and sources, leave the State Department with a narrow window to appeal. This decision signals a potential shift in how the U.S. prioritizes international human rights initiatives.

The State Department faces a challenging task convincing the administration to preserve critical programs, even as the entities responsible for prosecuting atrocities related to Russia's actions in Ukraine could lose vital support. President Donald Trump's administration has consistently cut back on foreign aid, adhering closely to 'America First' policies. The latest cuts may jeopardize efforts to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

While some programs might receive a reprieve through the appeals process, expectations are low for major reversals. Internal communications indicate that any justification for retaining these programs must directly align with the administration's current objectives. This new funding direction may have far-reaching implications for global human rights advocacy and international law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)