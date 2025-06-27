Left Menu

Iran Nuclear Strikes: Uncertainty Amidst Conflicting Claims

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated there is no intelligence on Iran moving its enriched uranium amid U.S. strikes. Highly enriched uranium could have been moved before the attacks. Satellite imagery reveals unusual activity at Iran's Fordow site. The effectiveness and impact of the strikes remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 03:37 IST
The U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, announced on Thursday that there is no intelligence indicating Iran relocated its enriched uranium prior to U.S. military strikes. This comes amidst ongoing uncertainty about Iran's nuclear capabilities and a series of strikes aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. bombers targeted three nuclear sites early on Sunday, employing over a dozen bunker-buster bombs. Though President Donald Trump proclaimed the strikes 'obliterated' Iran's program, experts caution that highly enriched uranium may have been secretly moved before the attacks. Satellite images have shown unusual vehicular activity around the Fordow site.

The political and military responses continue to unfold as Hegseth strongly criticized media coverage he deemed biased against Trump while affirming the success of the missions. Officials updated senators on the capability damage, emphasizing the setback Iran's nuclear facilities suffered while urging continued vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

