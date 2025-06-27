Iran Nuclear Strikes: Uncertainty Amidst Conflicting Claims

The U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, announced on Thursday that there is no intelligence indicating Iran relocated its enriched uranium prior to U.S. military strikes. This comes amidst ongoing uncertainty about Iran's nuclear capabilities and a series of strikes aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. bombers targeted three nuclear sites early on Sunday, employing over a dozen bunker-buster bombs. Though President Donald Trump proclaimed the strikes 'obliterated' Iran's program, experts caution that highly enriched uranium may have been secretly moved before the attacks. Satellite images have shown unusual vehicular activity around the Fordow site.

The political and military responses continue to unfold as Hegseth strongly criticized media coverage he deemed biased against Trump while affirming the success of the missions. Officials updated senators on the capability damage, emphasizing the setback Iran's nuclear facilities suffered while urging continued vigilance.

