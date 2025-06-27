Left Menu

Togo Erupts: Protests Challenge Presidential Power Grab

Protests in Togo's capital, Lomé, have erupted against President Faure Gnassingbé's constitutional changes that could extend his rule indefinitely. Security forces clashed with demonstrators amid calls from civil society for peaceful resistance and the release of political prisoners. Tensions are high in a region wary of democratic erosion.

Lome | Updated: 27-06-2025
  • Togo

On Thursday, Togo's capital, Lomé, witnessed significant unrest as protesters clashed with security forces in response to recent constitutional amendments perceived to perpetuate President Faure Gnassingbé's power indefinitely.

A robust police presence was visible across Lomé, with many businesses shuttered in anticipation of the protests. Demonstrators erected barricades and resorted to burning tires and hurling objects at law enforcement.

The government responded with military jeep reinforcements, and police employed tear gas to disperse protestors, arresting approximately ten individuals in the Bè neighbourhood, a hotspot of opposition activity.

