Left Menu

Showdown in the Big Apple: Adams vs. Mamdani in NYC Mayoral Race

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams, initially elected as a Democrat, has announced his reelection bid as an independent. This decision follows the surprise primary win of progressive Zohran Mamdani. The race has sparked strong reactions, with Adams criticizing Mamdani's policies, while Mamdani focuses on economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:02 IST
Showdown in the Big Apple: Adams vs. Mamdani in NYC Mayoral Race

New York City's political landscape is witnessing a dramatic shift as Mayor Eric Adams announced his reelection campaign as an independent. This move comes shortly after progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani's unexpected victory in the Democratic primary earlier this week.

Adams, who initially won his mayoral bid as a Democrat in 2021, has been vocal in his criticism of Mamdani, accusing him of lacking the necessary experience and campaigning on undeliverable policy proposals. Mamdani, on the other hand, has accused Adams of diverting attention from his tenure's controversies, including rent hikes affecting millions of New Yorkers and corruption charges that were later dropped.

The race has drawn sharp reactions from both progressives and conservatives. Mamdani's focus on economic issues has energized his supporters, while Adams has received backing from figures like billionaire Bill Ackman. Meanwhile, the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and independent Jim Walden add further complexity to the fall election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025