Kanhaiya Kumar on Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan's United Front

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has emphasized that Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial candidate if the Mahagathbandhan wins the Bihar Assembly elections. He accused the BJP of trying to distract voters by focusing on the coalition's leadership while asserting that critical issues will dominate the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:43 IST
In a steadfast declaration, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar reiterated that Tejashwi Yadav is the undisputed candidate for chief minister if the Mahagathbandhan triumphs in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Addressing potential confusion, Kumar made it clear that the focus should be on pivotal election issues rather than leadership squabbles.

Kumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting to unseat current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, should they find the opportunity, as part of their strategy to dominate regional partners. He described the BJP's approach as one of initially supporting and then consuming these alliances.

In a conversation with PTI, Kumar noted that the atmosphere for change is more robust compared to the previous elections. He criticized the BJP for not leveraging Operation Sindoor, warning that Bihar's electorate sees it as a national pride issue, disinclined towards its politicization. Kumar stressed the unified strength of the Mahagathbandhan, underscoring its comprehensive coalition dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

