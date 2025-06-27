Hungary's Pride Parade Controversy: Political, Legal, and Cultural Implications
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of 'legal consequences' for attending a Pride march defying a police ban. The ban is backed by new legislation prioritizing child protection over assembly rights. Critics link it to Orban's broader efforts to suppress democratic freedoms before an upcoming election.
In a controversial move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that there will be 'legal consequences' for organizing or attending a Pride march in Budapest this weekend. The event challenges a police ban enabled by recent legislation aimed at curbing LGBTQ rights events.
The legislation, passed by Orban's right-wing ruling Fidesz Party, prioritizes child protection over the right of assembly and allows police to use facial recognition to identify and fine participants. Critics argue this is part of a wider suppression of democratic rights ahead of upcoming elections.
The decision has attracted international criticism, with leaders from Britain, France, and Germany expressing support for Hungary's LGBTQ community. Budapest's mayor has vowed to proceed with the march, framing it as a celebration of freedom. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also urged Hungarian authorities to permit the parade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Pushes for Elderly-Friendly Transformation Amid Upcoming Bye-Elections
Hungary's Strategic Defense Stake Sale: A Pre-Election Move
Political Landscape Heats Up in Kerala Amid DYFI Protests and Nilambur By-Election Tensions
AJSU Party Eyes Expansion: Bihar and Bengal Elections on the Horizon
BJP's Triumph in Delhi Municipal Elections Ignites New Development Plans