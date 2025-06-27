Left Menu

Race for Bank of Thailand Governor: Continuity vs. Change

The next governor of the Bank of Thailand will soon be chosen between Vitai Ratanakorn, a former private sector executive, and Roong Mallikamas, a seasoned central banker. Each candidate presents contrasting approaches to handle the country's financial challenges amid global trade tensions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The selection process for the new Governor of the Bank of Thailand is intensifying, with two candidates vying for the role. Vitai Ratanakorn, President and CEO of Government Savings Bank, is positioned against Roong Mallikamas, a deputy governor at the central bank. Both bring distinct perspectives to the table as Thailand navigates economic challenges.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira is tasked with recommending one candidate to the cabinet, further approval from the king being a necessity for the appointment. This decision is expected as the minister heads to the U.S. for trade talks, adding urgency to the matter.

As the country grapples with slowing growth, high debt, and international trade issues, the new governor will play a crucial role. Vitai's approach suggests flexibility and alignment with government policies, while Roong's extensive experience signals continuity. The decision rests in advancing strategies supportive of economic stimulation and interest rate management.

