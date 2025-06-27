High Court Shields YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Roadshow Tragedy

In a significant legal development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stepped in to prevent law enforcement from initiating any coercive measures against YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is in connection to the incident that transpired at his recent roadshow, which resulted in a tragic casualty.

Reddy had attended a gathering in Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18 to console the family of a YSRCP leader who had previously committed suicide, allegedly due to harassment by TDP leaders and police.

While making his way to the venue, a reported supporter, C Singayya, was accidentally fatally injured by a vehicle in which Reddy was traveling. Consequently, police have registered a case against Reddy and others. The High Court's intervention offers temporary relief until July 1, as investigations continue.

