Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Israel's air force launched intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's underground assets. These strikes, noted as more severe than usual, came after the 14-month war ceasefire. Hezbollah, which suffered significant losses during the war, has maintained silence post-strikes. The attacks occurred north of the Litani River.

Updated: 27-06-2025 15:45 IST
  • Lebanon

In an unprecedented move, Israel's air force conducted intense airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's underground facilities in southern Lebanon on Friday. According to a statement from the Israeli military, the operation aimed to dismantle key assets of the militant group, which has impacted regional stability since the ceasefire.

Friday's airstrikes, executed in two waves, utilized bunker buster bombs on mountains overlooking the city of Nabatiyeh. Lebanon's National News Agency reported the attack, but details regarding casualties remain unconfirmed. Observers note that these strikes are significantly more intense than the routine Israeli military actions observed post-war.

The airstrikes occur in the aftermath of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended a 14-month violent confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite Hezbollah's silence on the matter, Israel's assertion that militant activities north of the Litani River persist underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

