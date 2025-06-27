Starmer Faces Backlash as Welfare Cuts Plan Rewound
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer scales back welfare cut plans after facing rebellion from over 100 Labour lawmakers. Changes will only affect new claimants, saving less than initially targeted. This marks Starmer's third significant U-turn in government, challenging his authority after a year in power.
In a dramatic reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has scaled back planned welfare cuts in response to a rebellion from within his own Labour Party. The original proposal, intended to save 5 billion pounds annually, faced opposition from more than 100 Labour lawmakers.
The government announced that the changes would now only apply to new claimants, sparing millions who currently rely on the benefits. Work and pensions minister Liz Kendall confirmed the move, framing it as necessary to sustain the future of the welfare system.
This is the third major policy reversal for Starmer's government, indicating challenges to his leadership barely a year after winning a national election. Critics, including the opposition Conservative Party, view the retreat as a missed opportunity for financial reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: From Exam Reforms to National Responsibility
Nagaland Cabinet Tackles Frontier Territory Demands and Job Policy Reforms
Himachal's Apple Season Strategy: Fairness, Infrastructure, and Market Reforms
Mongolia's New Prime Minister: Zandanshatar Pledges Economic Reforms
Maa Pateshwari State University Reforms Curriculum Focus to Indian Heritage