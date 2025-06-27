Left Menu

Starmer Faces Backlash as Welfare Cuts Plan Rewound

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer scales back welfare cut plans after facing rebellion from over 100 Labour lawmakers. Changes will only affect new claimants, saving less than initially targeted. This marks Starmer's third significant U-turn in government, challenging his authority after a year in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:06 IST
Starmer Faces Backlash as Welfare Cuts Plan Rewound

In a dramatic reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has scaled back planned welfare cuts in response to a rebellion from within his own Labour Party. The original proposal, intended to save 5 billion pounds annually, faced opposition from more than 100 Labour lawmakers.

The government announced that the changes would now only apply to new claimants, sparing millions who currently rely on the benefits. Work and pensions minister Liz Kendall confirmed the move, framing it as necessary to sustain the future of the welfare system.

This is the third major policy reversal for Starmer's government, indicating challenges to his leadership barely a year after winning a national election. Critics, including the opposition Conservative Party, view the retreat as a missed opportunity for financial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025