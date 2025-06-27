Starmer Faces Backlash as Welfare Cuts Plan Rewound

In a dramatic reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has scaled back planned welfare cuts in response to a rebellion from within his own Labour Party. The original proposal, intended to save 5 billion pounds annually, faced opposition from more than 100 Labour lawmakers.

The government announced that the changes would now only apply to new claimants, sparing millions who currently rely on the benefits. Work and pensions minister Liz Kendall confirmed the move, framing it as necessary to sustain the future of the welfare system.

This is the third major policy reversal for Starmer's government, indicating challenges to his leadership barely a year after winning a national election. Critics, including the opposition Conservative Party, view the retreat as a missed opportunity for financial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)