Kanhaiya Kumar: The Reluctant Politician's Cricket Analogy for Polls

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has stated his readiness to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, contingent upon his party's directive. Using a cricket analogy, Kumar compared his political responsibilities to roles on a cricket field, such as batting and bowling.

Amidst speculation about his potential candidacy, Kumar remarked that responsibilities, including running for office, are determined by party orders. He emphasized the collective decision-making process within the party, noting that each member has a specific role, akin to team players in cricket.

Addressing the Election Commission's plans to request birth certificates starting with Bihar polls, Kumar criticized the process, calling for rectifications. He accused the BJP of responding to questions directed at constitutional bodies like the EC and urged a focus on truly correcting errors in the election system.

(With inputs from agencies.)