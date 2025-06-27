Aryadan Shoukath Strengthens UDF with Nilambur Victory

Aryadan Shoukath, the newly elected Congress representative from the Nilambur assembly constituency, was sworn in as an MLA on Friday, marking an increase in the opposition UDF's assembly strength to 42.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Assembly complex and was attended by notable figures such as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and Speaker A N Shamseer, among others.

Shoukath, who is the son of renowned Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed, secured his victory over the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF candidate M Swaraj by a margin of 11,077 votes, after the seat was vacated by the resignation of two-time MLA P V Anvar.

(With inputs from agencies.)