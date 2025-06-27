Kerala Congress(M) Denies Shifting Alliances Amidst Political Talks
Kerala Congress(M), part of Kerala's ruling coalition, refuted rumors of aligning with the UDF. Chairman Jose K Mani dismissed UDF's victory in Nilambur byelection as a political mandate. Mani focused on resolving local issues, including farmers' concerns, and called for legislative changes to address wild animal threats.
In a decisive statement, Kerala Congress(M), a crucial ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, rebuffed speculations of holding talks with the Congress-led UDF for potential alliance shifts.
Party chairman Jose K Mani dismissed the UDF's recent electoral victory in Nilambur as a lack of confidence rather than a mandate, emphasizing the stability of the ruling coalition.
Mani revealed plans to address critical farmer issues and wild animal threats, urging legislative changes and focusing on preparations for upcoming local elections.
