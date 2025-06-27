Kerala Congress(M) Denies Shifting Alliances Amidst Political Talks

In a decisive statement, Kerala Congress(M), a crucial ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, rebuffed speculations of holding talks with the Congress-led UDF for potential alliance shifts.

Party chairman Jose K Mani dismissed the UDF's recent electoral victory in Nilambur as a lack of confidence rather than a mandate, emphasizing the stability of the ruling coalition.

Mani revealed plans to address critical farmer issues and wild animal threats, urging legislative changes and focusing on preparations for upcoming local elections.

