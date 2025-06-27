Left Menu

Kerala Congress(M) Denies Shifting Alliances Amidst Political Talks

Kerala Congress(M), part of Kerala's ruling coalition, refuted rumors of aligning with the UDF. Chairman Jose K Mani dismissed UDF's victory in Nilambur byelection as a political mandate. Mani focused on resolving local issues, including farmers' concerns, and called for legislative changes to address wild animal threats.

Kottayam | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:03 IST
In a decisive statement, Kerala Congress(M), a crucial ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, rebuffed speculations of holding talks with the Congress-led UDF for potential alliance shifts.

Party chairman Jose K Mani dismissed the UDF's recent electoral victory in Nilambur as a lack of confidence rather than a mandate, emphasizing the stability of the ruling coalition.

Mani revealed plans to address critical farmer issues and wild animal threats, urging legislative changes and focusing on preparations for upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

