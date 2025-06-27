Left Menu

Supreme Court Curtails Judicial Power Amid Birthright Citizenship Row

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to limit federal judges' authority to issue broad injunctions in a case regarding Trump's birthright citizenship policy. Although the court authority ruling does not allow immediate enforcement of the policy, it restricts lower courts’ decisions, highlighting a legal power struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken significant action to curtail the power of federal judges in granting broad legal relief, specifically in cases concerning President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship policy. The court's conservative majority ruled 6-3 to instruct lower courts to reassess broad injunctions blocking the policy.

This decision, penned by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, limits lower courts from issuing nationwide orders while the legal battles continue, but does not permit Trump's directive to take immediate effect nor address its legality. The court's conservative wing emphasized presidential authority over universal injunctions, clashing with their liberal counterparts.

Numerous states and immigrant advocates have opposed Trump's executive order, which would deny citizenship to many newborns. While the court indicates judicial checks have limits, Justice Sotomayor criticized this stance, arguing it neglects the constitutionality of the policy itself, spotlighting an ongoing judicial tug-of-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

