Supreme Court Delivers 'Giant Win' on Birthright Citizenship
U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision on birthright citizenship, calling it a 'giant win.' He announced plans for a news conference at the White House to discuss the ruling further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his approval of the Supreme Court's latest ruling regarding birthright citizenship, describing it as a 'giant win.'
Trump made his comments on Truth Social, highlighting the impact the decision has on what he termed the 'Birthright Citizenship Hoax.'
To discuss the ruling in detail, Trump plans to hold a news conference at 11:30 ET at the White House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
