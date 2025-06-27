Left Menu

Supreme Court Limits Federal Judges' Power in Birthright Citizenship Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court restricted federal judges' power to issue broad legal relief in the birthright citizenship dispute. The ruling, authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, narrows injunctions against Trump's executive order denying citizenship to children of non-citizen parents, without immediately implementing the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has significantly limited the power of federal judges in a ruling concerning birthright citizenship, a move representing a legal victory for former President Donald Trump. The 6-3 decision, authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, mandates that lower courts reconsider broad injunctions blocking Trump's controversial directive.

Barrett's opinion did not allow Trump's policy to take immediate effect but narrows the broad implications of past injunctions by federal judges. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court's liberal members, provided a sharp dissent, underscoring the policy's alleged unconstitutionality and arguing for universal injunctions' necessity.

President Trump's executive order, which aimed to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, was met with legal challenges from 22 states and immigrant advocates. This case prompts a reassessment of the 14th Amendment and the Judiciary's equitable authority, with potential implications for future executive policies.

