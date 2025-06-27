Scindia Criticizes Congress's Unchanged Ideology After 50 Years

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has voiced strong criticism of the Congress, asserting that its ideological stance has not evolved even 50 years after the Emergency, a period he described as India's most terrifying democratic ordeal.

Addressing a youth parliament event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Scindia emphasized the BJP's belief in a 'Nation First' ideology, contrasting it with what he deems the 'Party and Leader First' stance of the Congress.

The Minister further castigated the Congress for allegedly attempting to hinder Dr. BR Ambedkar's political career, while simultaneously advocating for the installation of his statue - a move Scindia sees as contradictory.

