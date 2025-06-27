Trump's Diplomacy with Tehran: Inspection Demands

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday emphasized Tehran's interest in negotiations in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last weekend. However, he provided no additional details about the potential discussions.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump expressed a desire for international verification, stating that he would prefer the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or a similarly credible organization to be granted full inspection rights in Iran.

The statement highlights ongoing tensions and the critical role of international oversight in future diplomatic engagements regarding Iran's nuclear program.

