Trump Considers Ending TPS for El Salvador

President Trump announced that his administration is considering ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans. He has not provided any further details, but emphasized the United States' positive relationship with El Salvador and its leadership. Discussions on the subject are anticipated.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:00 IST
Trump Considers Ending TPS for El Salvador
President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that the U.S. administration is contemplating the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens from El Salvador.

During a briefing, Trump addressed inquiries about not rescinding TPS for the Central American country, which is collaborating with the U.S. on migrant detention. "We'll take a look," he remarked, highlighting a good relationship with El Salvador's leadership, though further elaboration was withheld.

This vague indication has sparked anticipation for more substantive discussions about the future of Salvadoran nationals under the program.

