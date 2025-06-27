Trump Considers Ending TPS for El Salvador

President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that the U.S. administration is contemplating the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens from El Salvador.

During a briefing, Trump addressed inquiries about not rescinding TPS for the Central American country, which is collaborating with the U.S. on migrant detention. "We'll take a look," he remarked, highlighting a good relationship with El Salvador's leadership, though further elaboration was withheld.

This vague indication has sparked anticipation for more substantive discussions about the future of Salvadoran nationals under the program.

