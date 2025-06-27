Left Menu

Battle of Allegations: Newsom vs. Fox News

California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the network of falsely reporting on a phone call with Donald Trump. The lawsuit seeks compensation for reputational damage, alleging Fox's actions aimed to support Trump by discrediting Newsom.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, claiming the network defamed him over his phone conversation with former President Donald Trump about immigration policies.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, accuses Fox of protecting Trump from his own alleged false statements by smearing Newsom. The governor seeks damages similar to the $787.5 million settlement Fox reached with Dominion Voting Systems in 2023. Newsom claims that Fox acted with actual malice in its reporting.

Newsom has indicated he would withdraw the case if Fox issues a retraction and an on-air apology from host Jesse Watters. Fox dismissed the lawsuit as a publicity stunt and is committed to a vigorous defense. Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, is often featured on Fox News, which is popular among conservatives.

