Trump Leaves Trade Deadline Open-Ended

In a significant statement at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump clarified that the July 9 trade deadline is not set in stone. He indicated that the timing of U.S. tariffs could change based on the progress of ongoing trade negotiations.

Trump emphasized his preference for a more swift resolution, stating, "We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter." He also humorously noted that sending out notices indicating a 25% tariff might be ideal.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that reaching adequate trade deals might be possible by Labor Day, offering another potential timeline for resolution.

