Navigating Diplomatic Ties: Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan's Strategic Influence

A recent parliamentary meeting scrutinized the evolving dynamics between Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan, with a focus on the implications for India's strained ties with Bangladesh. Experts, including notable diplomats, discussed strategic engagement measures. Concerns were raised about infiltration, radicalisation, and geopolitical influences affecting India-Bangladesh relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A parliamentary committee recently examined the evolving relationships between Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan and considered their impact on India's diplomatic ties in the region. Discussions highlighted the need for India to strategically engage with Bangladesh amidst these growing regional influences, according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Experts such as former foreign secretary Shivshankar Menon and Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain provided valuable insights during the session. Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairman Shashi Tharoor emphasized the importance of a proactive approach to maintain a positive rapport with Bangladesh. The committee noted a decrease in infiltration numbers from the country.

Amid concerns over the potential radicalisation of youth in Bangladesh and strategic moves by China and Pakistan, some MPs suggested renewed people-to-people engagements, including reviving SAARC and journalist exchanges. An MP also recalled India's historic role in liberating Bangladesh, underlining its long-standing ties in the region.

DevShots

