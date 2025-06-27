Navigating Diplomatic Ties: Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan's Strategic Influence

A parliamentary committee recently examined the evolving relationships between Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan and considered their impact on India's diplomatic ties in the region. Discussions highlighted the need for India to strategically engage with Bangladesh amidst these growing regional influences, according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Experts such as former foreign secretary Shivshankar Menon and Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain provided valuable insights during the session. Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairman Shashi Tharoor emphasized the importance of a proactive approach to maintain a positive rapport with Bangladesh. The committee noted a decrease in infiltration numbers from the country.

Amid concerns over the potential radicalisation of youth in Bangladesh and strategic moves by China and Pakistan, some MPs suggested renewed people-to-people engagements, including reviving SAARC and journalist exchanges. An MP also recalled India's historic role in liberating Bangladesh, underlining its long-standing ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)