Dollar Wavers Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Concerns

The dollar faces instability as U.S. trade talks with Canada collapse and tensions with Iran resurface. Economic data signaling rate cuts and a possible leadership change at the Fed also add to market unpredictability. Dollar strength is further challenged by international shifts away from U.S. reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:10 IST
The dollar retraced earlier losses against the euro on Friday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to end trade talks with Canada and his remarks about Iran, leading to market volatility. Forex experts highlight Trump's erratic approach as a factor in market uncertainties.

In addition to trade issues, the U.S. market faces internal challenges. Economic indicators, including a dip in consumer spending and unexpected inflation trends, point to potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders are speculating on significant cuts, impacting the dollar's advantage over other currencies.

International dynamics further impact the dollar's standing. Former President Joe Biden's policies against Russia and moves by other countries to decrease reliance on the dollar compound these challenges. Meanwhile, speculations of a Fed leadership change add to market tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

