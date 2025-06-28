Dollar Wavers Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Concerns

The dollar retraced earlier losses against the euro on Friday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to end trade talks with Canada and his remarks about Iran, leading to market volatility. Forex experts highlight Trump's erratic approach as a factor in market uncertainties.

In addition to trade issues, the U.S. market faces internal challenges. Economic indicators, including a dip in consumer spending and unexpected inflation trends, point to potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders are speculating on significant cuts, impacting the dollar's advantage over other currencies.

International dynamics further impact the dollar's standing. Former President Joe Biden's policies against Russia and moves by other countries to decrease reliance on the dollar compound these challenges. Meanwhile, speculations of a Fed leadership change add to market tensions.

