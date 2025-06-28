Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Shifts Power Dynamics: A Win for Trump's Birthright Citizenship Stance

The U.S. Supreme Court has limited judges' ability to nationally block President Trump's birthright citizenship policies, marking a victory for his administration. While the immediate effect of the directive is delayed, the ruling alters judiciary-presidential power balance, emphasizing the contentious nature of universal injunctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:00 IST
In a significant decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has shifted the judicial landscape by curbing the national reach of judges' injunctions against President Trump's birthright citizenship policies. The 6-3 ruling, authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, signifies a triumph for Trump's administration.

Although the ruling does not immediately implement Trump's restrictive citizenship directive, it mandates lower courts that previously blocked it to reassess their orders. The judgment raises potential for the policy's regional enforcement while questioning the judiciary's power in executive matters.

The court's decision narrows the scope of three universal injunctions, allowing Trump's administration to progress policies previously stymied nationwide. However, dissent from liberal justices highlights ongoing constitutional debates surrounding the executive's immigration stance, particularly affecting future citizenship claims.

