Trump Confident in Resolving North Korean Conflict

President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to resolving any issues with North Korea, emphasizing a strong rapport with its leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump's declaration came amidst speculations of potential tensions with the isolated nation.

In a session with journalists at the Oval Office, Trump described his interactions with Kim Jong Un as incredibly positive, noting, "I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un and get along with him, really great." He suggested that diplomatic avenues remain open despite rumblings of conflict.

Addressing concerns about possible disputes, Trump assured, "Somebody's saying there's a potential conflict, I think we'll work it out." He emphasized that even if a situation arises, the United States is unlikely to be directly involved, reinforcing hopes for a peaceful resolution.

