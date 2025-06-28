Left Menu

Turbulent Global Headlines: Trade Disputes, Star-Studded Weddings, and Military Maneuvers

A roundup of world news highlights tensions between the US and Canada on tariffs, a star-studded wedding in Venice, Germany's defense procurement, a US-China rare earths agreement, Sinaloa cartel's espionage, Iranian nuclear tensions, and global climate action meetings, among other significant global political and social events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:23 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly halted trade negotiations with Canada over taxation on US tech firms, threatening new tariffs. The announcement dashed recent optimism after a warm G7 meeting that projected a near-term trade agreement.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez prepared for their wedding in Venice amid protests, departing from a luxury hotel on a canal-side boat, drawing attention from both fans and activists.

Germany plans to streamline defense procurement, focusing on European cooperation and startup collaborations, as disclosed in a draft law. This aims to enhance military preparedness ahead of potential regional threats, notably from Russia.

