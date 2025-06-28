Turbulent Global Headlines: Trade Disputes, Star-Studded Weddings, and Military Maneuvers
A roundup of world news highlights tensions between the US and Canada on tariffs, a star-studded wedding in Venice, Germany's defense procurement, a US-China rare earths agreement, Sinaloa cartel's espionage, Iranian nuclear tensions, and global climate action meetings, among other significant global political and social events.
U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly halted trade negotiations with Canada over taxation on US tech firms, threatening new tariffs. The announcement dashed recent optimism after a warm G7 meeting that projected a near-term trade agreement.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez prepared for their wedding in Venice amid protests, departing from a luxury hotel on a canal-side boat, drawing attention from both fans and activists.
Germany plans to streamline defense procurement, focusing on European cooperation and startup collaborations, as disclosed in a draft law. This aims to enhance military preparedness ahead of potential regional threats, notably from Russia.
