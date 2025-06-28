Left Menu

Trump Denies Plans to Fund Iranian Nuclear Program Amid Middle East Tensions

President Trump dismissed reports claiming his administration considered aiding Iran's nuclear program. Media outlets suggested that economic incentives were discussed to halt uranium enrichment. Trump refuted these claims, declaring them false. The announcement followed regional tensions, including a brief Israel-Iran conflict with U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:51 IST
Trump Denies Plans to Fund Iranian Nuclear Program Amid Middle East Tensions
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has dismissed recent media claims alleging that his administration considered providing Iran with $30 billion for developing a civilian nuclear program. Reports from CNN and NBC News suggested exploratory talks on economic incentives aimed at curbing Tehran's uranium enrichment were underway, though Trump strongly refuted such notions.

The claims were denounced by Trump on Truth Social, labeling them as a 'HOAX' originating from 'Fake News Media.' He emphasized that the alleged initiative was baseless and reassured that the administration's stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions remained firm and unyielding.

Tensions have surged due to a recent Sava turn in geopolitical relations, highlighted by a fleeting military exchange between U.S. ally Israel and Iran. The conflict, which included strategic strikes from both nations, ended when Trump successfully brokered a ceasefire, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing regional power struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

