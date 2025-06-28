Sanjeev Arora Takes Oath as Ludhiana West MLA

Sanjeev Arora was officially sworn in as the MLA for the Ludhiana West assembly seat on Saturday, administered by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Arora, 61, emerged victorious against Congress rival Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes in a bypoll triggered by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Arora received 35,179 votes compared to Ashu's 24,542, while BJP's Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parupkar Singh Ghuman got 8,203 votes.

The swearing-in ceremony saw attendance from notable AAP figures, including Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, the state unit president Aman Arora, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and MLA Budh Ram. The by-election result, requiring a replacement after Gogi's passing in January, was announced on June 23 following the June 19 vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)