Mass Resignation in Solidarity: Himachal Panchayat Turmoil
The deputy pradhan and ward panches of Chatara gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Una district resigned to protest the suspension of Pradhan Neelam Kumari over alleged tender irregularities. Accusations of political motivation were made against the administration, with demands for Kumari’s reinstatement and threats of escalating protests.
In a dramatic show of solidarity, several panchayat officials in Himachal Pradesh's Una district have resigned, protesting against the suspension of their pradhan, Neelam Kumari. This move comes after allegations of irregularities in the panchayat's tender processes.
Deputy Commissioner Una's decision to suspend Kumari has sparked fervent activity in the local political sphere, with accusations of political bias being levelled at the administration by the disgruntled officials.
The collective resignations were presented to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pal Gurjar, accompanied by villagers demanding justice. They insist that Kumari, regarded as a diligent and honest leader, was treated unjustly and call for her immediate reinstatement while threatening further action if their demands are not met.
