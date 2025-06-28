Left Menu

Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has raised concerns over the arrest of Hira Jotva and his son Digvijay, alleging it may be political pressure to join BJP. The duo, along with others, face accusations in an MGNREGA scam concerning fund misappropriation and violation of project procedures in Gujarat.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has questioned the arrests of Hira Jotva, a Vice President of the Gujarat Congress, and his son Digvijay Jotva. The duo has been implicated in an alleged scam surrounding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Authorities, following a police investigation prompted by complaints, have accused them of siphoning government funds by manipulating project details. The investigation came after suspicions were raised during a survey of multiple villages, according to Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chawda.

Besides the core accusations, it is reported that the Jotvas allegedly violated stipulations regarding the 60:40 material ratio in projects. Further probing revealed misused accounts and agencies run under deceitful pretenses. The opposition party points to potential political motives behind these arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

