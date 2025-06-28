Left Menu

Efforts to Restore Popular Government in Manipur Underway

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed optimism about forming a new government in the state, which is currently under President's rule. Efforts are being made to restore peace and address issues like illegal immigration and drug cartels. The situation has significantly impacted the region's demographics.

  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are being made to establish a popular government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, according to former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Speaking at a BJP event, Singh expressed confidence in the formation of a new government soon.

Singh stated that the BJP and its allies are keen on restoring a popular government and are focusing on resolving the current crisis by engaging with the central government and involved parties. He emphasized the importance of restoring peace, noting that there have been no reports of recent communal conflicts.

Highlighting broader challenges, Singh noted that illegal immigration and drug cartels affect the entire North East region. He called for collective efforts to combat these issues, which are slowly gaining attention. Manipur's government remains in suspended animation since Singh's resignation, with significant violence impacting the area since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

