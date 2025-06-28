BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Law College Gang Rape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance following a reported gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata on June 25. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has called for Banerjee's resignation after police apprehended the college's guard.

Expressing doubts over the case's management, Paul demanded accountability, stating, "It is high time now... Mamata Banerjee should resign. We want security for women." The BJP MLA questioned the college's authorities and highlighted alleged negligence during the incident.

In a significant case development, Kolkata Police have arrested the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, 55, among others accused in the incident. The three initially arrested suspects are Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who are former students or staff of the institution. The accused will face court to discuss their custody status.

(With inputs from agencies.)