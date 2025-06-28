Left Menu

Kerala's Iconic Leader Achuthanandan's Health Remains Critical

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains in critical condition in a private hospital days after a cardiac attack. The 101-year-old continues to receive intensive care from a team of specialists. Achuthanandan, a key figure in Kerala politics, co-founded the CPI(M) in 1964.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:15 IST
Kerala's Iconic Leader Achuthanandan's Health Remains Critical
  • Country:
  • India

V S Achuthanandan, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, is critically ill in a private hospital following a cardiac incident. Medical experts are closely monitoring the 101-year-old Marxist leader's health as he remains under intensive care.

The hospital's latest report indicates no change in his condition. A specialized medical team continues to assess and treat Achuthanandan round the clock.

Achuthanandan is acknowledged as a pivotal figure in Indian politics, having co-founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964. Known for his dedication to social justice, he led Kerala from 2006 to 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025