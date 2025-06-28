Kerala's Iconic Leader Achuthanandan's Health Remains Critical

V S Achuthanandan, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, is critically ill in a private hospital following a cardiac incident. Medical experts are closely monitoring the 101-year-old Marxist leader's health as he remains under intensive care.

The hospital's latest report indicates no change in his condition. A specialized medical team continues to assess and treat Achuthanandan round the clock.

Achuthanandan is acknowledged as a pivotal figure in Indian politics, having co-founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964. Known for his dedication to social justice, he led Kerala from 2006 to 2011.

