Left Menu

US News Roundup: Policies, Court Rulings, and Economic Shifts

The latest US domestic news covers California's energy decisions, Supreme Court rulings favouring Trump on birthright citizenship, halted trade talks with Canada, Tesla's ongoing legal challenges, and key political movements related to bipartisan tax-cut efforts. Healthcare advances and cybersecurity inquiries also surface amidst these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:27 IST
US News Roundup: Policies, Court Rulings, and Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California's energy regulator advised increasing fuel imports and pausing refinery margin caps. New rules aim to mitigate soaring gasoline prices after two refinery closures. Governor Gavin Newsom's push prompted these recommendations, which affect a substantial portion of the state's fuel capacity.

In a noteworthy Supreme Court decision, President Trump secured a victory in a birthright citizenship case, albeit with caveats. Though the ruling curbs federal judges' empowerment to block policies, it stops short of legalizing Trump's contentious executive order on citizenship.

President Trump's sudden cessation of trade talks with Canada has disrupted recent diplomatic progress. His response to Canada's taxation of US tech companies threatens to reopen tensions with looming tariffs, contrasting the cooperative atmosphere from the recent G7 summit.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025