US News Roundup: Policies, Court Rulings, and Economic Shifts
The latest US domestic news covers California's energy decisions, Supreme Court rulings favouring Trump on birthright citizenship, halted trade talks with Canada, Tesla's ongoing legal challenges, and key political movements related to bipartisan tax-cut efforts. Healthcare advances and cybersecurity inquiries also surface amidst these developments.
California's energy regulator advised increasing fuel imports and pausing refinery margin caps. New rules aim to mitigate soaring gasoline prices after two refinery closures. Governor Gavin Newsom's push prompted these recommendations, which affect a substantial portion of the state's fuel capacity.
In a noteworthy Supreme Court decision, President Trump secured a victory in a birthright citizenship case, albeit with caveats. Though the ruling curbs federal judges' empowerment to block policies, it stops short of legalizing Trump's contentious executive order on citizenship.
President Trump's sudden cessation of trade talks with Canada has disrupted recent diplomatic progress. His response to Canada's taxation of US tech companies threatens to reopen tensions with looming tariffs, contrasting the cooperative atmosphere from the recent G7 summit.
ALSO READ
South Korea's Economic Revival: President Lee's Push for Trade Resolution
South Korea's Trade Transformation: President Lee's Economic Vision
China-Africa trade thrives on digital infrastructure and e-commerce momentum
(Eds: Correcting figure ) Rupee plummets 61 paise to 86.13 against US dollar in early trade.
In touch with UK foreign secy, foreign ministers of Portugal, Canada on Ahmedabad plane crash: EAM Jaishankar.