Unyielding Defiance: Tehran Mourns Fallen Commanders in Mass Funeral

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Tehran to bid farewell to the Revolutionary Guard's top leaders, killed during the recent conflict with Israel. The funeral procession for Guard chief Gen Hossein Salami and Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh showcased public defiance and marked a significant moment in Iran's ongoing military narrative.

Despite early casualties, including Gen Salami and Hajizadeh, Iran's public remains unwavering, reflecting anger and resilience on the streets. The event drew top Iranian officials but conspicuously missed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's presence, though he issued stern video warnings post-ceasefire.

Iran continues to assert its nuclear program's peaceful intent, while global scrutiny, particularly from the United States, persists. As international figures like the UN's Rafael Grossi emphasize damage assessments, anticipation builds around potential US-Iran talks amidst repeated cautions from all parties involved.

