Unyielding Defiance: Tehran Mourns Fallen Commanders in Mass Funeral
In Tehran, a massive funeral procession honored the heads and top commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, killed in conflict with Israel. Amidst chants of anger and defiance, and under state coverage, the nation mourned its fallen leaders while international tensions pervaded discussions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Hundreds of thousands gathered in Tehran to bid farewell to the Revolutionary Guard's top leaders, killed during the recent conflict with Israel. The funeral procession for Guard chief Gen Hossein Salami and Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh showcased public defiance and marked a significant moment in Iran's ongoing military narrative.
Despite early casualties, including Gen Salami and Hajizadeh, Iran's public remains unwavering, reflecting anger and resilience on the streets. The event drew top Iranian officials but conspicuously missed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's presence, though he issued stern video warnings post-ceasefire.
Iran continues to assert its nuclear program's peaceful intent, while global scrutiny, particularly from the United States, persists. As international figures like the UN's Rafael Grossi emphasize damage assessments, anticipation builds around potential US-Iran talks amidst repeated cautions from all parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Air Force Strikes in Iran
Israel's defence minister announces 'special situation' after Israeli attack on Iran, reports AP.
Israel Launches Independent Strikes on Iran, U.S. Denies Involvement
Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival', reports AP.
Israel closes its airspace after attacking Iran, reports AP.